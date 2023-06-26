BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The American Automobile Association is projecting that 2023’s Independence Day travel will set a new holiday record.

This year, the AAA believes a total of 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from their homes this 4th of July weekend — a total increase of 2.1 people when compared to 2022. This also surpasses the previous record for the busiest July 4th weekend set in 2019, which featured a total of 49 million travelers.

Year Americans traveling via automobile Americans traveling via air Americans traveling via other methods Total Americans traveling 2023 (current forecast) 43.2 Million 4.2 Million 3.4 Million 50.7 Milion 2022 42.2 Million 3.7 Million 2.7 Million 48.7 Million 2019 41.5 Million 3.5 Million 3.5 Million 49 Million

An overwhelming majority of the population (85%) who are heading out for Independence Day weekend will do so via a road trip — meaning a total of 43.2 million people will be hitting the road. This is over one million more people on the highway than there were in the previous year. The worst travel times vary by day of the weekend, but are most commonly in the afternoon and the early evening. The busiest day is expected to be on Friday, June 30.

With the country’s love of road trips, though, comes a severe dislike of high gas prices — but thankfully, gas prices have been relatively steady in recent days, and even far lower than they were in 2022. As opposed to the average price of a gallon of gas in ND last year ($4.65), today’s average is approximately $3.46 per gallon — a tremendous drop compared to the previous Independence Day weekend.

Of course, driving isn’t the only way that many July 4th travelers get to their destinations. Air travel is the method of transport seeing the largest spike in demand in 2023. While passengers are paying 40-50% more than usual for airline tickets, bookings are still in high demand, and it’s estimated that 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations this weekend, which surpasses 2019’s record of 3.91 million. Adding on to this, the share of air travelers this weekend is an impressive 8.2% — the highest percentage of air travel in nearly 20 years.

In addition to these factors, other methods of transportation are also becoming more and more common. The AAA note that they expect 3.36 million people to travel by bus, cruise, or train — an increase of 24% over the previous year (but still not a level expected to surpass 2019’s statistics). Here are some extra pieces of information considering prices, bookings, and the current status of some of our favorite travel staples.

Hotels are slightly more expensive this year than in 2022. Although the number of domestic hotel bookings is similar to last year, AAA reports that international hotel bookings have risen by 80%. With this surge in international travel comes an increase in the demand for passports. According to the release, the U.S. State Department notes that it is processing half a million passport applications a week. The average time it takes to perform a routine service is 10-13 weeks.

Car Rentals have steadily increased last year, and so has the inventory that many rental services offer — especially with the additions of newer models and electric vehicles. Demand for international rental cars, in particular, is up more than 80% compared to 2022. Despite this high demand, rental prices are actually slightly lower than they were in 2022

Cruises are back to their pre-pandemic popularity, with many ships being sold out or booked far in advance, but their prices are still relatively the same as they were last year. Alaskan cruises are the most popular voyages during the summer, but AAA booking data also shows that Caribbean and European river cruises are some of the top vacation destinations in 2023.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said AAA’s Vice President of Travel Debbie Haas in a press release. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

Before taking your trips for the weekend, or the rest of the year, it’s important to know how to play it safe. Information about travel insurance, international driving permits, and other preparatory measures can be found on AAA’s website.