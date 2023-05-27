NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatal car accidents are more likely to happen over Memorial Day Weekend than any other holiday weekend. That is why AAA is offering its Tow-To-Go program, to help keep impaired drivers off the road and communities safe.

Until Tuesday, May 30th, AAA staff will give you a free and no-questions-asked ride. This offer is for members and non-members.

All you have to do is call (855)-2-TOW-2-GO or (855)-286-9246 and ask for a ride.

AAA’s Regional Director, Gene Ledoucer says to treat Tow-to-Go as a last resort. Try to make advanced plans for a safe ride home or a place to stay until sober.