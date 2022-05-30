AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Memorial Day with its Tow to Go program.

The program, which provides safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles, began Friday, May 27 at 6 a.m. and will end Tuesday, May 31 at 6 a.m.

When called at 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246, AAA will transport you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, but AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Tow to Go has taken more than 25,000 impaired drivers off the road, according to a press release.