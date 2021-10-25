Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in ND

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A hospital bed (Nexstar, file)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Four additional COVID-19-related deaths occurred over the weekend in North Dakota, but state health officials say the number of active coronavirus cases continues a downward trend.

Health officials on Monday reported fewer than 200 news cases sending the number of active cases to 3,030, the lowest level in more than a month.

Cases statewide have been trending downward after a recent spike that began in late summer with the onset of the highly contagious delta variant.

Health officials say the state’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped below 7% for the first time in a month, to 6.9%, health officials reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories