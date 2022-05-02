BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.

West Dakota SWAT has located the individual who allegedly shot at police officers in the area of 2500 E Broadway Ave.

According to Bismarck police Lt. Luke Gardiner, a perimeter was set up around a trailer court in the area. Operators of the West Dakota SWAT team located a man in a shed dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

It’s unclear if it occurred from self-infliction or in the exchange of gunfire that occurred in the area.

Officers were investigating a stolen motor vehicle around 9 a.m. in a trailer located in this area. A man fled out of the backdoor of a trailer and officers began a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, the man allegedly shot at an officer and an exchange of gunfire occurred. It was believed that he barricaded himself in a shed, which is where officers located him.

No officers were injured.

Streets remain closed in the area while the investigation continues.

The case has been turned over to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the shelter in place is lifted.

