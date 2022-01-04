Activities to get you outside this winter in Minot

Many people may choose to stay warm inside this time of year — but the winter season also brings some opportunities that are only available when it’s cold outside.

A new activity in Minot comes from our Neighbors to the North and was unveiled on Monday. The brand new Crokicurl rink was built by the Aksal Group.

“People can come down and check this out in downtown Minot and have a fun winter experience that’s probably different than anything they’ve tried before,” said Jessica Ackerman, partner of the Aksal Group.

Crokicurl is a hybrid of curling and the Canadian board game, Crokinole.

“I like curling and I’ve curled before and our family, we play crokinole, which is the tabletop peg game,” said Doug Fredrich. “So when we heard that there’s a combination of these two games, we wanted to give it a try.”

The game is free to play and for people of all ages.



“They just need to bundle up and come on down,” said Ackerman. “The curling rocks are in the black cabinet and that’s unlocked and locked every day by the crew at High Third and people can play for as long or as little as they’d like. And pop inside to warm up when they need a chance to.”

Crokicurl isn’t the only outdoor activity this time of year.

The Minot Park District’s outdoor activities have also opened for the season.



“It’s taken a little bit to get our ice nice and firm and ready to go, but we are ready at our outdoor rinks and warming houses,” said Elly DeLauriers, director of Marketing and Development for Minot Parks.

Tuesday’s snowfall kept people away for the time being, but the rinks are free and open every day — all you need is a pair of skates.

Minot Parks also offers skiing and a brand new activity.



“We partnered with the Minot Rotary Club and they have purchased snow tubes for us and now that we’re actually getting some snow this year, which is exciting. You can go out to our Souris Valley golf course on the weekends.”

DesLauriers says the Park District’s goal is to get people outside and see what Minot has to offer.



“Wintertime can be not some people’s favorite time of year, but I think as a park district, it’s really important for us to teach people new ways to embrace it,” said DesLauriers.

All of these activities are meant to be done when it’s cold outside so if you want to try them, now is the perfect time.

The Crokicurl rink is located in downtown Minot, behind High Third. If the cabinet that stores the curling rocks is locked, contact the staff on the Main Floor of High Third from 10 a.m. to midnight to unlock it.

The ice rinks are located at:

Polaris Park – 712 26th Ave NW

Roosevelt School – 619 9th St NE

Perkett School – 2000 5th Ave SW

Corbett Field – 600 13th St SE

When school is in session, the rinks are open from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Ski and snowshoe rentals are available at Corbett Field’s warming house.

Tubes are available to rent on weekends for $5. The sledding hill is located at the Souris Valley Golf Course.

For more information about Minot Parks’ winter activities, click here.