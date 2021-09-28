Acute Psychiatric Treatment Committee meets to discuss behavior health improvements

The Acute Psychiatric Treatment Committee met Tuesday to address improving the behavioral health system.

Healthcare officials say there is a lack of behavioral health community services within the state.

Things have worsened since the pandemic and caused an increase in stress and a need for more services.

The Bed Management System is a new improvement in the works.

It allows healthcare workers to find a bed anywhere in the state for patients experiencing mental illness or substance abuse.

“Implementation of the Bed Management System will be for all forms of behavioral health care so mental illness, hospitalization and substance use disorder care; all within hospital and residential levels,” Superintendent of State Hospitals, Dr. Rosalie Etherington said.

Officials say the Bed Management System should be in use by next year.