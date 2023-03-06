HETTINGER, ND (KXNET) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in identifying would-be arsonists in the Hettinger area.

“We are investigating an arson that occurred on Friday March 3rd, 2023,” Sheriff Jordan Fisher posted on the office’s Facebook page. “An individual or individuals attempted to burn down a residence owned by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy. It is believed this was an intentional act targeting the deputy.”

The post notes the residence that was set on fire is located at 301 N. Main, Hettinger.

“If you live or work within a 3-block radius, and have any type of doorbell camera, or surveillance camera that has a view to the street, please review it. Specifically between the hours of 10pm-11:30pm.”

Fisher asks if you have footage of any vehicle or persons, to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. “We will respond in order to view the footage. You may remain completely anonymous,” the post notes.