Additional $5M in aid approved for ND ranchers in drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s State Water Commission on Friday approved $5 million in additional aid to help ranchers who are battling drought conditions this summer.

As part of the aid, the commission approved two additional water supply assistance programs and allocated more money to an existing program, Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a joint statement.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows more than half of North Dakota is in extreme or exceptional drought.

All of the state is in some form of drought.

State officials say conditions are the worst in at least 30 years.