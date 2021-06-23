Additional tenants announced for Kirkwood Mall redevelopment project: Pancheros Mexican Grill, Thrifty White Pharmacy

More tenants are coming to the Kirkwood mall in Bismarck.

Pancheros Mexican Grill and a Thrifty White Pharmacy will be a part of the previously announced Chick-fil-a, Blaze Pizza, and Five Guys additions to Kirkwood Mall.

Officials say Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open in the winter of 2021 and the remaining tenants will open for business in the spring of 2022.

CBL properties initially announced the project in February of 2020 with plans to have the popular restaurant Chick-fil-A open in March of 2021. However, due to winter weather and the ongoing pandemic, construction of the project was delayed.

In June, Kirkwood Mall officially broke ground on construction for the redevelopment.

With fencing and equipment on site, construction has begun on the first phase of the redevelopment along 3rd Street.