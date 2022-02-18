The North Dakota Department of Health issued an advisory Friday to parents and caregivers to immediately check their powdered infant formulas after the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers to stop using those formulas believed to have sent four children to the hospital and contributed to a death in one case.

Abbott Nutrition issued a voluntary product recall on powdered formula products from Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

Products of concern

Code: First two digits are 22 through 37, and the code on the container contains “K8,” “SH,” or “Z2”

Expiration date: 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later

These formulas were widely distributed, including in North Dakota.

According to the FDA, four cases of infants falling ill (three with Cronobacter and one with salmonella) in three states – Minnesota, Ohio and Texas – have been reported. All four were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to the death of one infant.

Below is an image of the code found on one of the affected products:

An example of a powdered infant formula the FDA is advising consumers to avoid.

WIC program

Formula under the recall includes products supported by the state’s WIC program. WIC participants should save the affected product and contact their local WIC office about a replacement.

What parents and caregivers should do

The Department of Health says to first check for the recall. If you need assistance, you can call 800-986-8540. If you do have a recalled product, discard it or return it to the store you bought it from. WIC participants should follow the guidelines in the above section. If you’ve given the formula to your child and are concerned about their health, contact their healthcare provider or seek medical attention if symptoms develop.