Aerial mosquito spraying set for Wednesday night in Minot

The City of Minot says aerial mosquito spraying will occur Wednesday night.

The city, in conjunction with Minot Air Force Base and the Ohio National Guard, will spray for mosquitos at 10 p.m.

According to a press release, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency registered pesticide will be used, which contains Naled.

The EPA says the following precautions should be taken before spraying:

Stay indoors with the windows closed during spraying

Do not allow children to play outdoors for four hours following spraying

If you are outdoors when spraying takes place and come in contact with the chemical, rinse your skin and eyes with water

Cover outside items like furniture and grills before the spraying takes place. Bring pets and items like pet food dishes and children’s toys indoors. Rinse any uncovered items left outside during spraying

Naled is toxic to insects, including honeybees.