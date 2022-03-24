A probable cause affidavit, filed in Burleigh County court, sheds some light on what led up to the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another early Wednesday, March 23, in Bismarck.

The alleged shooter, 26-year-old Kyle Riley, made his initial court appearance March 24. Riley is charged with intentional murder and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

His bond was set at $500,000. Riley is not allowed to have contact with the man wounded in the shooting or with the family of the man who was killed.

Riley did not enter a plea at today’s court appearance.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on March 23 at 8:52 a.m., Bismarck police responded to a call in the parking lot of the Hawken Street apartment complex. There, they found a deceased 22-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, later identified as Michael Shane .

Officers interviewed a woman at the scene who told them she and Kyle Riley had come to the apartment complex in a U-Haul pickup truck so she could retrieve her cellphone, which was in the possession of Shane.

She said Michael Shane and his friend, a 30-year-old man, both walked over to the truck in which Riley was sitting. Shane stood by the passenger side door while the 30-year-old was by the driver’s door.

According to the woman, an argument took place between Riley and Shane. At some point, she claimed, shots were fired through the vehicle windows, hitting both men standing outside the truck. The truck then took off.

According to the document, police located, arrested and interviewed Riley and interviewed the 30-year-old man who was shot and later treated at the hospital for wounds to his right arm and left elbow.

In the affidavit, police say Riley told them he and Shane got into a verbal argument and Shane then pulled the passenger side door open. At that point, according to the document, Riley told police, “that is when he reached for his pistol in the waistband and ‘panicked,'” shooting Michael Shane and then the 30-year-old by his driver’s side window.

He then drove off.

