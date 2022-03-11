North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced Friday that a business calling itself Affordable Flooring has been banned from operating in North Dakota.

The business lists Matthew Holden as its operator.

According to Wrigley, Holden took advance payments from homeowners in Burleigh and Morton Counties for home improvement projects, including flooring materials and installation, but did not deliver the materials or complete the work.

Burleigh County District Court found Holden operated as an unlicensed contractor and had engaged in consumer fraud. The court ordered Holden to pay $36,419.39 in restitution to ten consumers, banned him from working as a contractor, and ordered his business involuntarily dissolved. The court also assessed $5,000 in civil penalties and $2,477 in attorney’s fees and costs.

Parrell Grossman, director of the consumer protection division, noted Matthew Holden never responded to the consumers’ complaints or the consumer fraud investigators. “Mr. Holden took at least $36,000 from consumers and then disappeared as soon as he realized he was being investigated,” said Grossman.

You can read and download the complete court judgement here.