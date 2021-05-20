After nearly 30 years of service, Minot Fire Department’s assistant fire chief is retiring

Lonnie Sather is retiring from the Minot Fire Department after nearly 30 years of service.

Sather’s last day as assistant fire chief is May 23 — after 29 years, 10 months and 8 days.

He was born and raised in Velva and began his firefighting career in 1988 as a volunteer, according to the City of Minot.

He started at the Minot Fire Department on July 15, 1991.

Sather was promoted to captain in 2001, battalion chief in 2016 and moved into the assistant chief’s chair in 2018.

While his career is ending, Sather’s message to young recruits now is simple – and it’s the same as it would have been 30 years ago:

“I tell them that they are entering the greatest career ever, because that’s how I feel,” he said. “I try to explain the possibilities, the work environment, all the things that make it special and the satisfaction you get from helping people.”