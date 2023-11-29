MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In Wednesdays Eye on Ag & Energy, a new program that will help bring our farms and ranches into the 21st century hopes to offer agricultural producers and rural small businesses alike a chance to receive technical assistance — if they qualify, that is.

According to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, there are more than 26,000 farms and ranches in the state. Realizing Rural LLC will be assisting some of them with more then $400,000 dollars in grant money to improve their operations.

“That organization will be responsible for assisting the very people that are trying to apply for the Rural Energy for America Program,” said USDA’s Rural Development in North Dakota State Director Erin Oban.

The funding for this endeavor comes from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act — and as such, the program is focusing on clean alternatives as well. 50% of the grants will be used to make energy efficient upgrades and install renewable energy systems, which will help farmers use new equipment and save money at the same time.

“We have farmers who are installing significantly more energy efficient grain dryers. And that is a pretty massive cost to their operations. If we can reduce those input costs and help keep money in their pocket that is a positive,” said Oban.

Oban states that the organization has to help a minimum of 15 applicants in North Dakota.