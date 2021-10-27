Ag Commissioner requests hours-of-service exemption for fertilizer haulers

Shortages have impacted various aspects of the economy, and now there are concerns for the ag industry going into next year. Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring is taking steps to prevent that.

Goehring has requested an hours-of-service exemption for fertilizer haulers, given the shortage of product as well as the high prices.

With supply chain issues affecting many industries, and hurricanes impacting southern fertilizer plants, Goehring says it is the “perfect storm of volatility.”

This comes as farmers are looking to lay down fertilizer to help alleviate some of the unknowns going into next spring, such as the drought that impacted our state this year.

Goehring said the Department of Ag is monitoring the situation closely and “it will take some time for the situation to work itself out and we’re hopeful the market will stabilize in the next few months.”