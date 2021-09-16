AG: More time needed for pipeline policing costs negotiation

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, dozens of protestors demonstrating against the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline wade in cold creek waters confronting local police, near Cannon Ball, N.D. Federal and state lawyers will meet in North Dakota next week to negotiate a settlement for money that the state claims it spent on policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. North Dakota filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2019, seeking to recover more than $38 million in damages from the monthslong pipeline protests almost five years ago. (AP Photo/John L. Mone, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says more time is needed with federal lawyers to negotiate a settlement for money that the state claims it spent on policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

North Dakota filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2019, seeking to recover more than $38 million in damages from the months-long pipeline protests almost five years ago.

State and federal lawyers met for more than three hours at the federal courthouse in Bismarck Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal presided over the negotiations and suggested more time would be needed to reach an agreement.