AG: More time needed for pipeline policing costs negotiation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says more time is needed with federal lawyers to negotiate a settlement for money that the state claims it spent on policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
North Dakota filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2019, seeking to recover more than $38 million in damages from the months-long pipeline protests almost five years ago.
State and federal lawyers met for more than three hours at the federal courthouse in Bismarck Thursday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal presided over the negotiations and suggested more time would be needed to reach an agreement.