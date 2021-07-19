AG warns of unlicensed contractor defrauding homeowners in Bismarck, Mandan

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is warning North Dakotans to be on the alert for unlicensed contractor Stephen Webster Hill, who has pending criminal charges and appears to be continuing to defraud homeowners in Bismarck, Mandan and the surrounding rural areas.

Stenehjem says Hill was banned from acting as a contractor in 2011 due to fraudulent activites. At that time, Hill owed restitution to multiple consumers, exceeding $19,000.

The AG’s Consumer Protection division says in July 2020, they learned Hill was operating again as an unlicensed contractor after Stenehjem received complaints that Hill didn’t pay two of his subcontractors approximately $11,000.

A fraud investigation was then opened against him and his businesses, Renovation Solutions, Inc. and Colina Design Systems, Inc.

Hill also has been charged in Burleigh County with four counts of contracting without a license and on June 16, 2021, the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

Parrell Grossman, the director of the Consumer Protection division, is urging anyone who is aware of current contracting by Hill to contact the AG’s Office.