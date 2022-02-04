North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem died from cardiac arrest, his wife, Beth Bakke Stenehjem, said in a statement on Friday.

Beth thanked first responders and all the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Sanford Bismarck Medical Center Emergency Room and ICU for helping her husband.

“I am deeply grateful for all those who worked tirelessly in Wayne’s time of need, supporting me and the rest of his family throughout the day,” Beth said in a statement.

“Wayne devoted his life in service to the State of North Dakota, and I am touched by the number of people who have let me know how much he meant to them.”

Wayne died on Jan. 28 in Bismarck. He was 68.

His funeral was held Thursday, where he was remembered as a positive force for change, a dedicated public servant who relished his role in serving the state and a loving man who was always welcoming to family and friends.