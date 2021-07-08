AG Wayne Stenehjem discusses lawsuit against federal government for suspension of new oil, gas leases

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem joined us for our July 8 edition of KX Conversation to discuss the lawsuit the State of North Dakota has filed against the federal government on Wednesday.

The lawsuit is against the federal government, including the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management, regarding its suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water.

Stenehjem says for North Dakota, the “consequences are so enormous.” He also said this has cost the state more than $80 million in revenue.

We discussed why North Dakota is in this unique situation, and more.

See More