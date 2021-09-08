Air Force releases COVID vaccine guidelines for active duty, guard

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group hosts the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)

After Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all Department of Defense service members last month, guidelines for the Air Force have been released.

According to a press release, active duty members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 2, and National Guard and Air Force Reserve personnel must be vaccinated by Dec. 2, unless they receive an exemption.

Mandatory vaccination through a military provider will only include the Pfizer vaccine, the single vaccine approved by the FDA, though airmen may receive any of the other vaccines if they wish.