Air Force releases COVID vaccine guidelines for active duty, guard

After Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all Department of Defense service members last month, guidelines for the Air Force have been released.
According to a press release, active duty members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 2, and National Guard and Air Force Reserve personnel must be vaccinated by Dec. 2, unless they receive an exemption.
Mandatory vaccination through a military provider will only include the Pfizer vaccine, the single vaccine approved by the FDA, though airmen may receive any of the other vaccines if they wish.