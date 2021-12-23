Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall visits Minot AFB

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall visited Minot Air Force Base on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with airmen and tour the base.

Kendall, who leads the Department of the Air Force, toured the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing and thanked airmen for their dedication to serving, especially during the holidays. He was joined by Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer.

During the visit, Hoeven outlined his plans to ensure the modernization of the nation’s nuclear forces, including the dual nuclear missions in Minot, remains on schedule.









Photos courtesy Minot Air Force Base and Sen. John Hoeven’s Office