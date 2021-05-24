Air travel making a comeback at North Dakota’s airports

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Air travel has picked up in North Dakota, but not to the level it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The state’s eight commercial service airports saw a significant increase in passenger numbers last month compared to April 2020.

The state Aeronautics Commission says the airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown collectively had about 62,000 passenger boardings last month.

That compares with about 92,000 in April 2019. In April of last year, just about 5,000 passengers traveled by air, the lowest monthly total since recordkeeping began four decades ago,