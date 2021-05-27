‘Airbus’ unveiled at Bismarck Airport

You might soon notice one of Captial Area Transit’s buses looks a little different.
Bismarck’s first Airbus was unveiled Thursday.
It might make you look twice — bus 1910 is wrapped to look more like a plane.
The pandemic kept many of us from traveling As more and more people get vaccinated and restrictions loosen, the airport and transit company want to remind people that they are here to serve our community, while giving them a smile.
“This was just a fun thing we thought we could do within our own community. It will help the transit company. Draw a little more attention to them. Get people riding the busses a little bit more. Of course hopefully bring more people out to the airport,” said Greg Haug, Airport Director, Bismarck Municipal Airport.
If you take a close look at the airbus, you’ll notice some of the people in the windows are employees of the Bismarck Airport.
Both the airport and CAT hope to see traveling habits soon get back to where they were pre-pandemic.