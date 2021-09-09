Amazon plans to open new warehouse in Fargo later this month

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Amazon officials say the first day of operations at the company’s new warehouse in Fargo will be on Sept. 19.

The 1.3 million square-foot Fargo Fulfillment Center had been under construction for nearly a year.

The building, which is located on 110 acres of land, is believed to be the largest in North Dakota.

KVRR-TV reports that construction costs have been estimated at $100 million to $120 million.

Amazon wants to hire about 1,000 full-time, hourly workers in Fargo with a starting wage of $15 per hour.

The company plans to open a “Last Mile Delivery Station” in West Fargo, which is expected to create about 100 jobs.

The closest Amazon warehouse from Fargo is located in the Twin Cities.

