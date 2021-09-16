Missing 15-year-old Montana girl found

9/16/21, 5:21p.m.

Johnston has been found, according to an updated Facebook post by the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.

“*** UPDATE *** DANA HAS BEEN LOCATED. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO CALLED IN,” the post says.

9/16/21, 4:04 p.m.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Dana Lee Johnston, of Fort Peck, Montana.

The Montana Department of Justice says Johnston, a 15-year-old Native American girl, was assaulted Wednesday night by two unidentified females before suspect Cheri Granbois dragged her into a black, dual-cab pickup.

Johnston is 5’6″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

According to the Amber Alert, the suspect, Granbois, is 21 years old, 5’10” and weighs 180 pounds. He has dark hair.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office in Montana says if you have any information, contact dispatch immediately at 406-653-6240.

Fort Peck is about two hours from the Montana/North Dakota border.