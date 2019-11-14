AMBER Alert issued for 3 children in Cascade County, Montana

MTN News: The Montana Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for three children in Cascade County.

The alert states that the three children were taken during the night, possibly by non-custodial parents who have a history of drug use and violence. The alert states: “Children believed to be in life-threatening danger.”

The children are Raelynn Demontigny, 5 years old; Lianna Demontigny, 3; and Tony Demontigny, 1.

The AMBER Alert identifies the suspects as Tony Demontigny, 28, and Ellaura Wright, 30.

There are two vehicles that they may be driving: a white Chevrolet Malibu (Montana license 2-24730B), and a blue Chevrolet Tahoe (Montana license 2-22599B).

Anyone who sees any of these people and has any information that may help is asked to call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-836-7380, or call 911.

Whenever a child is reported missing in Montana, law enforcement agencies work quickly to determine the circumstances, and whether or not to issue an AMBER Alert, or a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA).

The AMBER Alert program started in Texas in 1996 after 9-year old Amber Hagerman was abducted and murdered. In response to community concern, broadcasters in the area teamed up with law enforcement agencies to establish a program capable of quickly distributing information about child abductions to the general public.

In memory of Amber, the program was called the AMBER Plan – America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

In Montana, officials also have the option of issuing a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory.

Here is the difference between the two:

AMBER ALERT

To initiate an AMBER Alert, call 9-1-1 and provide your local law enforcement agency with all the information you can about a suspected child abduction. To activate the program, all of the following criteria must be met:

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that a child has been abducted or has disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The missing child is age 17 years or younger, or has a proven mental or physical disability.

The law enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) computer.

The AMBER Alert system is not used to track runaways, missing children or children involved in custody disputes. The program is restricted to child abduction cases that could be life-threatening.MISSING/ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY A MEPA Advisory is initiated solely by Montana law enforcement agencies using the following criteria: