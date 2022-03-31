Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s, is coming to Bismarck.

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library was selected as one of 50 libraries across the United States to host the exhibition from the Holocaust Memorial Museum. It will also be the only library in North Dakota to display the exhibit.

“We are honored to be selected from a pool of more than 250 applicants and chosen as the only library in North Dakota to host Americans and the Holocaust,” said Library Director Christine Kujawa in a press release. “We encourage citizens to experience this powerful exhibit. We are eager to connect with community partners to offer informative programs, as well. The exhibit will challenge people not only to ask ‘what would I have done?’ but also, ‘what will I do?’”

The exhibit will feature programs like Fort Lincoln Internment Camp, The Mission of Herman Stern, A Conversation with Dina Butcher – Holocaust family story and more.

It will be on display from April 1 through May 3 for free.