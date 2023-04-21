BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — So close. The light snowfall late Thursday and early Friday is bringing the Bismarck area so close to its snowfall record of 101.6 inches. With a forecast of roughly 1 to 3 inches before we hit the weekend, we could pass the record. Right now, we’re at 101 inches — just .6 of an inch away.

Then again…

In any event, roads in the Bismarck-Mandan area are icy and snowy.

I-94 near Jamestown (NDDOT image)

In fact, much of the state’s roads are icy and snowy this morning. According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map, I-94 has ice and snow from one end of the state to the other. No travel is advised on roads in the northeastern portion of the state.

Sand trucks have been out since early this morning on city, county and state roads along with the interstates.

Bowesmont Bridge on I-29 (NDDOT image)

I-29 north features snow and ice on the roads and high water in the streams and rivers it crosses. At the Bowesmont Bridge near the upper corner of North Dakota, for example, a transportation department highway cam shows a snow and ice covered road crossing a stream with water almost scraping the bottom of the bridge.

The Minot area has been getting heavier snowfall since late Thursday, with U.S. Highways 2 and 52 snowpacked and icy.

Watford City (KX cam)

And while it looks gloomy Friday morning, the system affecting the state is expected to start moving out by Friday afternoon and early Saturday, according to KX Meteorologist Amy Metz.

“Saturday, we get a little bit of relief from the snow, but it won’t be sunny anywhere in the state,” Metz said. “So, it’s not ’til Sunday that we really get to bring that sunshine and start to warm things up more.”