An odd storm with odd sights afterward

Odd.

That’s how a number of people are describing the weather that moved through the KX viewing region Tuesday.

From clouds that didn’t seem to move to what appeared to be wind-whipped cloud formations, the rain and wind made for lots of conversation.

And photos.

Robert Kranski took these photos Tuesday evening in the Fairfield area. They told a visually striking portion of the storm story that night:

Images: Robert Kranski

Meanwhile, Tim Kuntz, who lives northwest of Mandan, noted on Facebook he had “a little surprise” Wednesday morning when he woke up and looked out his patio doors: A storage shed in his yard. The thing is, it wasn’t his shed.

Looking out a little further at his neighbor’s yard, he noticed his neighbor’s tractor tipped up and leaning against what looked to be a tipped up storage structure.

Images: Tim Kuntz

Images: Tim Kuntz

Images: Tim Kuntz

Images: Tim Kuntz

“Crazy thing is, I never heard a thing and didn’t wake up. Just a little change in wind direction and the storage shed would have hit the house. Can’t believe the wind was strong enough to flip the neighbors tractor straight up and over!” Kuntz wrote.

Odd, indeed.