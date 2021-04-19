An overview of the 2020 deer season in North Dakota

The numbers are out for the 2020 deer-gun hunting season.

North Dakota Game and Fish made available 68,650 deer gun licenses last year.

Overall, hunter success was 68%, with each hunter spending an average of 4.8 days in the field.

Hunter success for antlered white-tailed deer was 67%, and antlerless whitetail was 63%.

Mule deer buck success was 81%, and antlerless mule deer was 83%.

A total of 58,146 North Dakota deer hunters took approximately 39,322 deer during the 2020 deer-gun hunting season.

This is all according to a post-season survey conducted by the Game and Fish Department. The department is in the process of determining recommendations for licenses in 2021.