For many, a sense of community is a key component to a cancer journey.

That’s why the Bismarck Cancer Center held its 12th Ice Cream Social at the Capitol earlier Monday.

This is just one way the center is able to fulfill the mission dedicated to their patients.

“For some people, it’s enough to have a support system just amongst their family and friends. For others, they really appreciate the celebration and the camaraderie that goes with other cancer survivors, being with people who have been where you’ve been and been through what you’ve been through,” said Survivorship Nurse Sarah Berndt.

Berndt says COVID made this year’s event a little different; it was a drive-thru, but they hope to get it back to normal by next year.