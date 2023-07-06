NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — Just west of Bismarck, the country music showcase, “ND Country Fest” is back for its sixth year. The festival kicked off on Wednesday — with four nights of concerts scheduled on the hill in New Salem.

Country music fans from across North Dakota are setting up their chairs and getting ready for the festival. Similar to years before, organizers expect thousands of people to show up.

The VIP Admissions are sold out, but general admissions are still available for the ND Country Fest, so if you’re a big country music fan, and you’re planning on going… there’ll be lots of people in their cowboy hats and boots having fun.

It might be safe to say where the green grass grows, that’s where the ND Country Fest is calling home. Live music, dancing, food vendors, bull riding, and so much more is what you can expect at the annual event.

ND Country Fest founder Luke Shafer says, in just six years, he’s watched the festival grow in attendance. He adds this year is filled with all of your favorite country artists with over 56 number-one hits between them.

“This is the largest, largest lineup we’ve ever ever had,” says Shafer.

Shafer says that the festival isn’t just about music, but bonding. Planning the ultimate RV sleepover starts well before the main event, and once you’re settled, you can start getting ready for all of the unlimited fun.

“People from all over the country, they come and camp with us for all four nights and it’s like a big, big city that comes together for four days and all of a sudden it all goes away,” says Shafer.

Camper Josh Wilke says he made the trip from Dickinson with nine of his friends after his first visit last year. Wilke says that he just could not miss this year’s festival.

“Got up at 2:35 this morning, took off at 3:00, and got in line from South Hart and now we’re ready to go set up and ready for the evening,” Wilke explains.

Wilke says after a very early wake-up call, packing up the camper, and the slow trip to New Salem, he’s right where he needs to be.

“It’s packed, yep, RV’s lined up everywhere ready to get in here, a lot of people can’t wait to have some fun,” says Wilke,

Sponsor Jennifer Gildrey notes ND Country Fest has become one of the biggest outdoor concerts you’ll find in the upper Midwest. She says fans of both outlaw and the more recent country pop will enjoy this year’s lineup.

“This show brings in artists young and old, legends as well as some of the newest upcoming artists,so it brings in all types of demographics,” Gildrey says.

Organizers say they hope to build long-term connections and make a positive impact, no matter the weather, with those in the community.

Today, the headliner is Sawyer Brown and on Friday it’s Justin Moore.