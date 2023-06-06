MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Attorneys for Nichole Rice have requested that a pre-trial conference set for June 14th be delayed.

Rice is accused in the June 2007 Minot killing of her roommate, Anita Knutson, after her body and a pocketknife covered in dried blood were found in their apartment. Fifteen years later, Rice was arrested on March 16, 2022 and formally charged with the crime.

An original pre-trial conference was set for November 2022. That has been moved back several times, up to and including today’s request by Rice’s attorneys.

“Counsel for Defendant and Counsel for Plaintiff have conferred,” the delay request noted. “The parties are still working through significant, new discovery and believe more time is needed to adequately review and address that.”

The judge has yet to rule on the request.