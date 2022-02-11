BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer has been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault in connection with hot tub parties in 2020.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Thursday that 40-year-old Travis Skar has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a hot tub during a party in the summer of 2020.

Former patrol officer Steven Johnson faces a misdemeanor sexual assault charge stemming from another hot tub party in December 2020.

A woman accused him of inappropriately touching her at the party. Johnson was fired in November 2021.

His attorney called the charges an act of revenge by someone with a vendetta. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Skar.