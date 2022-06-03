MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot police arrested another suspect accused of murdering Wade Goodale in late February.

In a Friday update, police say they have Regina Goodale, of Minot, in custody for accomplice to murder. She was booked at the Ward County Jail.

On Feb. 24, Wade Goodale was found shot at a residential area off of 9th Avenue around 2:12 a.m. He was taken to Trinity Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

That night, Mathew Anderson, of Minot, was arrested on suspicion of this shooting. He was charged with murder.

On Feb. 25, Whitney Racine, also of Minot, was arrested and charged with accomplice to murder.

There was apparently an altercation with the victim, and police have not yet said what the altercation was about.