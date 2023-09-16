SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota for the first time this year in a beef herd located in Ziebach County, according to the South Dakota State Veterinarian.

Several dead animals were found in an unvaccinated herd of about 150 pairs, state veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson said in a news release.

The Animal Industry Board has quarantined the affected herd and will quarantine any additional affected herds.

Anthrax was confirmed by the animal research and diagnostic lab at South Dakota State University.

Livestock owners who suspect anthrax should not move the carcasses until a diagnosis is made, according to the state veterinarian.

Anthrax spores survive indefinitely in soil and much of South Dakota has the potential of having contaminated soil, the news release said. Weather events, such as drought, floods and winds can expose the anthrax spores to livestock. Other factors that affect the spores are certain soil types, high humidity and high temperatures, which allow the anthrax spores to become infectious to grazing livestock.

The first confirmed case of anthrax in the state in 2022 was in September.