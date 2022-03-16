The Bismarck Police Department released its annual report showing a 50 percent drop in human trafficking last year compared to 2020.

A sergeant with the police department says the numbers may be low, but human trafficking is still happening — they’re simply being charged elsewhere.

Human trafficking is the trade of humans for the purpose of forced labor, sexual slavery or commercial sexual exploitation for the trafficker or others.

Mike Bolme says trafficking looks different everywhere.

“Trafficking in North Dakota looks like women operating out of hotel rooms, websites, like you know the old website back page and things like that. But right now what we’re seeing in the last couple years, there’s been a huge trend upward in underage females being trafficked and I can tell you that is the number one problem that our local multi-disciplinary team is working on right now,” said Sgt. Bolme.

Putting a stamp on this statement, survivor and Youthworks Advocate Megan Lundborg says her trafficker too sold her and others through the Backpage, a website that facilitates trafficking.

“We were advertised on Backpage and it worked and people knew about it,” said Lundborg. “It’s been shut down but every time one site is shut down another one pops up.”

The U.S. Backpage has been deleted and to most this seems like a great thing, but to victims, this could cause a big problem for how they market themselves for their trafficker. So for many victims, they’re forced to try other ways to make quotas.

Outside of these cyber avenues, Bolme says the state continuously sees victims of family trafficking.

This is typically from a caregiver, supposed loved one or a family friend.



“Either familial or nonfamilial sexual assault which causes these girls to spiral and then they run away and of course being on the run and out on the streets makes you more vulnerable to being trafficked,” added Bolme. “If you are an underaged female with no job skills going through trauma, where are you gonna get money for your addiction? You’re gonna sell yourself.”

Now, in order to prosecute a pimp for trafficking, victims are required to testify against them and revisit their trauma.

This makes situations tough for not only the victims but for prosecutors.

In the modern-day, many who are not educated on the topic may ask: why these young girls and even boys aren’t leaving? Why aren’t they sending a text or making a post to get help?

That could be for two reasons; one, the trauma sometimes causes victims to bond with their abuser, a form of Stockholm Syndrome.



“Trauma bonding is how these pimps — I’m just gonna call them pimps — are so successful. It’s because of the trauma bond and it’s what these girls are running away from so it makes them susceptible to that trauma bond. ‘Oh this person actually loves and cares about me,’ when they’ve never had that their whole lives,” said Bolme.

“I think what happens a lot is people that are experiencing trafficking believe they are engaging in prostitution so especially when the exploiters are telling you this is your choice, you’re doing this because you want to when really they have you kind of in a corner where you have no good choice,” Lundborg said.

As a collective, between the BPD Youthworks and other programs, Bolme says their goal is to let victims know they aren’t in trouble.

They are not the ones at fault — and the surrounding community needs to wake up and recognize the issue around them.

“Especially on the juvenile victim aspect of it, I think people don’t think that happens here and I’ll be honest with you when I first joined the task force five years ago I wasn’t sure I knew about it either. But the last few years have really opened our eyes to the juvenile victim of trafficking here in North Dakota. It’s definitely here,” said Bolme.

He says the state is trying to get these young people the help they need.



“We have an identified group of about two dozen young women right now that are being trafficked and sexually exploited,” said Bolme. “Right now our big goal for– not just our local NDT but statewide is to get some sort of shelter built and other states have them.”

Bolme says victims don’t need to be in prison systems and locked up — they need help, resources and someone to trust.