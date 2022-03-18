BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal appeals judges have revived part of a lawsuit filed by an Arizona man who claims law enforcement officers in North Dakota seriously injured him and violated his civil rights during protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline five years ago.

The three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week ruled that federal Judge Daniel Traynor improperly dismissed Marcus Mitchell’s claim of excessive force. Traynor in December 2020 threw out Mitchell’s lawsuit, saying he had placed himself in harm’s way and had failed to show that law enforcement officers treated him any differently than anyone else at the protests.