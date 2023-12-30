BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Often times, a ‘non-fixed object’ vehicle crash between two moving objects implies a collision between two vehicles — but as we have seen in the past, this is not always the case. Pedestrians and animals also count as causes of these accidents from time to time — and as a new report shows, crashes caused by animals are more frequent in ND than anywhere else.

In a study conducted by personal injury attorneys at Jon Foy & Associates, researchers observed data taken from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in order to determine which states had the highest proportion of fatal car crashes caused by live animals. When these numbers were weighed against one another and the overall number of accidents caused by non-fixed objects in each state, it was determined that North Dakota — and the Midwest in general — is one of the areas of the United States where animal accidents are most frequent.

Rank State Number of Live Animal Fatal Accidents Percentage of Fatal Crashes involving a Non-Fixed Object Caused by an Animal 1 Montana 31 23% 2 Wisconsin 57 14% 3 South Dakota 10 14% 4 North Dakota 7 12% 5 Wyoming 5 9% 6 Kansas 19 8% 7 Iowa 18 8% 8 Minnesota 26 8% 9 Alaska 6 7% 10 Maine 6 6%

In total, 12% of all crashes in North Dakota involving a non-fixed object were determined to have been caused by live animals. In total, this correlated to seven fatal accidents since 2017 in the Peace Garden State. In a similar manner, fellow Midwestern states like Montana, South Dakota, and Minnesota also have numbers of animal-related crashes that are far beyond the national averages — which were noted to possess totals of 31, 10, and 26 accidents since 2017, respectively.

In contrast to these high numbers, as one may expect, more urban or isolated states report far lower percentages of fatal animal-based collisions. This is especially the case in the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Vermont — all of which have reported no crashes involving a live animal in the past six years.

Rank State Number of Live Animal Fatal Accidents Percentage of Fatal Crashes involving a Non-Fixed Object Caused by an Animal 42 Louisiana 9 1% 43 Florida 31 1% 44 Delaware 1 1% 45 Maryland 4 1% 46 California 22 0% 47 Massachusetts 1 0% 48 District of Columbia 0 0% 49 Hawaii 0 0% 50 Rhode Island 0 0% 51 Vermont 0 0%

“Fatal collisions as a result of live animals on the roads are tragic,” stated Jon Foy of Jon Foy & Associates in a press release, “but there are steps that can be taken to minimize the likelihood of them occurring. Paying attention to road signs is important, as they can signal wildlife crossings or areas with a risk of animal population. Make sure to slow down and be cautious in the presence of these, as well as in areas where animals are commonly active, such as near forests or fields. High visibility will help, so using high beams when it is appropriate can be an effective preventative measure. Make sure to continuously scan the road for any movements or reflective eyes, particularly at dawn, dusk and nighttime, as many animals that cause crashes are nocturnal. Upon encountering an animal, avoid sudden swerving, as this can lead to loss of control of the vehicle and create accidents. Instead, stay calm, brake promptly and honk the horn if possible to startle the animal away. Safety should be the number one priority when driving, so staying alert and being mindful of surroundings is crucial. Being prepared and remaining vigilant can contribute significantly to the prevention of accidents involving live animals on the road.”

While the behavior of animals can be unpredictable, taking the time to practice proper road safety can always help reduce the risk of any sort of crash. To learn more about being safe on the road around wildlife, visit this page on the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s website.