As the dollar figure on the gas pump turns at brake-neck speed these days, people are beginning to look for alternative ways to get around

One option is public transportation.

The Bis-Man Transit system has five routes in Bismarck and one in Mandan, operating six days a week.

Executive Director Deidre Hughes says Bis-Man Transit is providing about 550 rides each and every day

“Pandemic hit us pretty hard. We are recovering quite a bit from 2020, even 2021. I had pulled some ridership from January to March of last year and we’re seeing a good increase which is really exciting for us because it was unknown if our ridership would ever come back for us. Are we ever going to see levels we had prior, you know 2019-2018?” said Hughes.

The cost to ride is $1.50 and transfers, if needed, are included in the fare. A 30-day unlimited pass is $36.

But the transit system is not immune to the increasing cost of fuel.

“It’s not something that we can go without having obviously. We did have a little bit of a buffer in our budget but obviously, that buffer’s going to only last so long if prices stay where they are,” she added.

Hughes says she thinks there will be an increase in riders within three to four weeks as more people look for ways to stretch their budget.