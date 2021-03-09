Armed man who made violent threats arrested in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man armed with a knife threatened violence during a confrontation in grocery store parking lot in Williston that prompted one of the people he threatened to retrieve a gun. The disturbance took place last Saturday outside Albertson’s. According to police, Justin and Brianne Kleiss where in their vehicle and encountered a man who blocked them from parking in the grocery store lot. Authorities say the armed man approached Justin Kleiss and threatened to kill him after the two exchanged words. Officials say Brianne Kleiss got out of the vehicle with a holstered firearm and ordered the man to drop the knife. Police arrived and arrested the suspect.

