Armed man who made violent threats arrested in Williston

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain, snow, and sleet mix in NW ND. Very light accumulation with highs ranging from the 30s and 40s NW to the 50s and 60s in the SE. Increasing NW wind 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for rain early on with lows in the teens and 20s. Northerly winds will become much lighter.