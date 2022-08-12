DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A masked suspect brandishing a handgun robbed the County Line Truck Stop off Highway 22 north of Dickinson early Friday morning.

According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the truck stop around 1:30 a.m., displayed a small caliber silver handgun and ran off with an undisclosed amount of money to the west of the truck stop.

Officers from the sheriff’s office, the Dickinson Police Department and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searched the area in and around the truck stop but found no sign of the robber who remains at large.

The suspect is described as a white male, about six feet tall, 40-50 years of age with light brown or darker blonde hair.

The man was wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved button work shirt, faded blue jeans, tan boots and a gray colored cap. He was also wearing a black surgical/COVID style mask covering his mouth and nose.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information on the person or the robbery to contact authorities at 701-456-7610. They also advise not to approach the suspect if you see him because he is considered armed.