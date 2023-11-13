NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Congressman Kelly Armstrong has been recommended by the House of Representatives’ Republican Steering Committee to serve on the House’s Judiciary Committee for the remainder of the 118th Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee is the second oldest standing committee in the United States Congress, and was established in 1813. Members of the group have jurisdiction over all proposed amendments to the constitution, and each of its subcommittees is rooted in the document. Generally, the largest number of substantive bills sent to the House Floor each year stem from the Judiciary Committee.

“The House Judiciary Committee is the frontline of many issues important to North Dakotans,” said Armstrong in a press release. “I’m excited to rejoin the Committee under Chairman Jim Jordan’s leadership and continue my work fighting weaponization of the federal government, defending civil liberties, advancing commonsense criminal justice reform, and more. The American people are counting on us to deliver.”

The seat on the Judiciary Committee was opened after the election of Representative Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House. Since January, Senator Armstrong has served on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and was a member of the full committee from 2019-2021.