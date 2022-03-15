An Army veteran and former member of law enforcement sprang into action Monday morning when a Bismarck police officer was being attacked at the airport.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, an officer was asked to check on a man at the airport, according to Bismarck police.

They say the man, 34-year-old Christopher Fonseca, was bothering other passengers waiting in the security line.

The officer spoke with Fonseca and then went to the security office to investigate further, police say. While the officer was in the security office, police say Fonseca walked away from his backpack, which he left at the main entrance.

The officer then went to retrieve Fonseca and asked him to leave the premises. That’s when police say Fonseca attacked the officer, hitting him several times in the face and body.

The officer called for assistance while a bystander assisted in subduing Fonseca.

An affidavit identified that bystander as Ron Elkins.

KX News reached out to Elkins who says he was at the airport to drop off lunch for his wife who is an employee there. That’s when he says he heard a commotion and saw the officer and a man engaged in a scuffle.

So Elkins, an Army veteran and former member of law enforcement himself, took initiative.

“A lot of people were saying hero, hero, hero. I’m not the hero. The people in the blue, the brown, the EMS, the ambulance, the fire, even the guys out there keeping the streets clean. They’re the heroes, they’re the hero,” Elkins said in an interview.

Elkins says others also came to assist.

According to an affidavit, Fonseca was seen holding a box cutter in his hand at the time of the alleged attack and wore a brass knuckle ring on both hands. Airport personnel believed Fonseca turned off the breakers to the IT Operation building prior to his arrest.

The backup generator kicked on and airport personnel didn’t immediately know the cause for the loss of power until reviewing surveillance video.

The affidavit says that Fonseca also made comments about blowing up the Bismarck airport following his arrest.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries that required stitches.

Fonseca is charged with assault on a peace officer, reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon and criminal mischief.