Arrest made after reports of attempted break-in, shots fired in Williston

A 26-year-old Williston man was arrested on Sunday after police say he was walking around with a gun, shot the lock off a front door and attempted to break into the home.

A resident on Cottonwood Street in Lukenbill Estates reported to police that a man with a gun knocked on their front door but walked away, according to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office. About 10 minutes later, a resident on Charleston Street reported a man used a gun to shoot the lock off the front door of their home. He tried to make entry but wasn’t successful.

The man was later identified as Devin Fischer and was arrested and charged with burglary, reckless endangerment, terrorizing and tampering with evidence.

Police say this incident is still under investigation.