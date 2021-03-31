Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

As COVID-19 mutates, how effective is your vaccine?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With almost 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in North Dakota, one question still stands: How long is it effective for?

KX spoke with a Sanford Infectious Disease Specialist who says with things changing all the time, it’s still being studied.

There are many parts that go into developing a vaccine like the location, the time and the specific strain that is circulating.

Dr. Noe Mateo says with developing strains the vaccine may not be as effective but can lower your chances of getting sick.

“It’s going to come up with a mutation, an escape mutant that’s going to be more fit, more capable of causing infections. More easily spread. And it will have an evolutionary and genetic advantage that way. And next to you know it will become the predominant strain within a community,” explained Dr. Mateo.

Mateo says like the flu vaccine there may need to be a system in place in order to conduct surveillance on genetic sequences.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Richardton Fire

South 40 Beef, Mott

About 26% vaccinated

Immigrants in ND?

Vaccine Wear Off

KX Convo: Mark Hanson

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Rolla Family

Dangerous Weapons

Business Reg Vote

Fair Tickets

Accidental Shootings

Weekend dive turns into shark encounter on Kauai

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Wednesday's Forecast: The warming begins and so do fire weather concerns

Road to Recovery Payton Binder

NDC MAR 31

High School Track

Dickinson Baseball

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News