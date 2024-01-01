(KXNET) — As the first hours of the new year tick by, you can take some comfort (or, perhaps for some, discouragement) in knowing the crowd around you as of 2024 is larger that it was in 2023.

So, you have greater strength in numbers.

Or, you’re a smaller voice in the crowd.

You’re even more unique in the growing population.

Or, you’re just another body in a swelling mass sea of humanity.

However you choose to look at it, the fact is the U.S. Census Bureau estimates the U.S. population hit 335,893,238 when the new year rang in at midnight, January 1, 2024.

That represents an increase of 1,759,535 people from January 1, 2023.

Closer to home, North Dakota’s population at the start of 2024 is 783,926 residents, an increase of 4,665 residents from 2023.

The state’s population is at an all-time high.

It also makes North Dakota the nation’s 7th-fastest growing state since 2010, up more than 16 percent since then. Only Idaho, Utah, Texas, Florida, Nevada and Colorado have grown faster since 2010.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, at the start of 2024, the United States is expected to record one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds.

Net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 28 seconds.

The combination of births, deaths and net international migration means the U.S. population as a whole will grow by one person every 24 seconds.

The projected world population on January 1, 2024, is 8,019,876,189, an increase of 75,162,541, or just under 1 percent) from New Year’s Day 2023. During January 2024, 4.3 births and 2.0 deaths are expected worldwide every second.

The Census Bureau’s Population Clock displays simulated real-time growth of the U.S. and world populations.