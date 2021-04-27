As schools lighten COVID-19 mitigation strategies, DOH will continue contact tracing

As school districts lift COVID-19 mitigation strategies, the Department of Health says contact tracing will continue supporting schools if they want the help.

The K-12 COVID School Response Lead for the department says the biggest mitigation strategies to slow the spread in schools are mask-wearing, physical distancing and contract tracing.

She says at the state level case investigations will continue.

They will contact a school if it has a positive case or someone is considered a close contact, but it will be up to the school on how to deal with it.

“If contact tracing is eliminated from then it’s really going to be up to them to decide whether they’re going to quarantine a classroom, quarantine a POD of students they might have and/or a wing. So it really just depends on the district and what their policies are going to consist of,” said Sarah Massey.

Massey says when conducting a case investigation they usually interview the parents and if the child is old enough they will talk with them.